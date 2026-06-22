How Wrong We Were

I used to love the Cluetrain Manifesto.

What was not to love? I was young and rather clueless, and with a rebellious streak. Here come The Beatles, and they said that the ways of the world were wrong, which was true, and that everything would change. Which was false.

Quite naturally, I hopped on the Cluetrain. It served me well for some time, so no hard feelings. And yet, it’s incredible how different things turned out to be!

We went from…

#62 Markets do not want to talk to flacks and hucksters. They want to participate in the conversations going on behind the corporate firewall.

(which was spot-on!)

to…

Companies doing that exactly, outsourcing their ‘conversations’ to PR agencies, flacks and hucksters and people in charge of ‘delivering’ the ‘right’ message.

And from…

#2 Markets consist of human beings…

#3 Conversations among human beings sound human…

#10 As a result, markets are getting smarter, more informed, more organized…

#17 Companies that assume online markets are the same markets that used to watch their ads on television are kidding themselves…

#89 We have real power and we know it…

#94 To traditional corporations, networked conversations may appear confused, may sound confusing. But we are organizing faster than they are…

to…

Brands using AI-generated influencers to promote products on social media [link].

(As if ‘real’ influencers were not bad enough)

The web is like the freeways in LA. It was great –– until everybody got there.