What Happened To Advertising?

What Would Gossage Do?

What Happened To Advertising? Why is it all of a sudden so important that we “like” our favourite brand of butter on Facebook? Hype and bullshit are nothing new to the world of advertising, but things are getting out of hand.

Why don’t people in advertising like their jobs anymore?

Interrupting people is fun, if you do it in a witty way, à la Bernbach; or nasty, if you punch people in the face, à la Rosser Reeves.

In any case, it’s their job. Why do they want to do something else?

What is all this nonsense about “branding campaigns”, “interactive advertising”, or the suddenly so-important “conversations” between a brand of butter and consumers?

Isn’t coming to terms with the fact that people on average don’t like ads and have more important things to do in life other than hearing from companies the first, insufficient and yet necessary step to end the delusional thinking and start doing (creative) work that actually sells products?

Take a peek

1. Branding

2. Interactive Advertising

3. Dear Miss Afflerbach

4. Social Media Marketing

5. Butter… You Talking to Me??

6. Lies, Damned Lies, and ROI

7. The Real Value of a Facebook Fan

8. Quod Erat Demonstrandum

9. What Would Gossage Do?

10. Make Lemonade

Lastly: Notes and links to books, posts and articles.

