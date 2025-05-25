The Valley by the decade

The 1990s were the decade of E-commerce! The idea was that you could — and thus should! — sell everything online, starting from books (Amazon) and Pez Dispensers (eBay), or focusing on diapers (Diapers.com) and dog food (Pets.com). Own the vertical!, they said. Strangely, those who chose to focus on diapers or dog food did not come up on top.

The 2000s were the decade of blogs, the open web — and Google, Larry and Sergey’s lofty goal being to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Overall, they were a time of optimism and progress. Don’t do evil may seem quaint now, pronounced by what was to become the Californian Stasi, but many of us believed it.

The 2010s were the decade in which things took a dark turn. The idea was now to organise all the world’s information about us, and then pester us with non-stop nonsense targeted advertising (Google and Facebook). They were also the decade in which Silicon Valley took on the real world, with Airbnb, Uber, Bird and Lime — and influenced elections!

The 2020s look like the decade in which tech companies will take the Valley’s favourite literary genre, the dystopian novel, and use those smart words of warning as if they were a how-to manual, the blueprint upon which to build a Fake New World, with the awkward push for the metaverse first, and now the so-called generative artificial intelligence.