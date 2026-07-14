Google AI feels like…

Google AI, or ChatGPT, feels a lot like social media. Do you remember Facebook before it became a cesspool of meaningless algorithmically chosen dumb videos?

Up to 5 years ago, it was a cesspool where you had useless conversations with your dumb friends and, much worse, their dumb friends, people who didn’t have a clue about who you were but who felt they needed to jump in your exchanges to call you dumb or racist or a boomer or whatever just because they were bored or sad or thought they could score some points with some chick they could not get.

Nowadays, you can have seemingly productive exchanges with a LLM. Far from perfect, but it easily beats both the old cesspool Facebook and the new cesspool 2.0.