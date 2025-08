NVIDIA is worth 8% of the US stock market.

88% of their revenue comes from enterprise-scale GPUs primarily used for generative AI, half of it purchased by only 4 companies: Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta.

These 4 companies will have spent $560 billion in capital expenditures on AI in 2024 and 2025. Their AI revenues? Around $35 billion. Funny times.

Link: The Hater’s Guide To The AI Bubble