200k downloads

My ebooks have surpassed the 200,000 downloads mark.

English rules, but it’s India in the lead, with almost 5x the downloads of the US. Meanwhile, 2024 looks like Indonesia’s year, with more downloads in Indonesian than in English !

Google Books is smashing it, especially in India and in Indonesia. The US is in the lead only on Amazon, closely followed by Brazil. Italy is in the lead on both Kobo and Apple Books.

The Internet Ideology, a huge hit in India in 2020, is by far my most downloaded ebook, with over 100,000 downloads if we count the versions in languages other than English.