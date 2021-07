DuckDuckGo is doing 100 million searches a day. Ad-free Neeva is interesting; Brave launched Brave Search, powered by the tech originally developed by Cliqz; and then there’s You.com — not to mention Qwant in France, Mojeek in the UK and Findx in Denmark.

All this while…

81 percent of Americans think that the potential risks they face because of data collection by companies outweigh the benefits.

Is search hot again?