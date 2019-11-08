Il dramma del digitale è che una volta che hai coperto i costi fissi, è tutto guadagno.

Tu mi dirai: ma questo è il bello del digitale!

E invece no.

A meno che tu non sia il padrone del nuovo vapore.

Prendi Netflix — vedi la parte finale di questo post.

As the story goes, once upon a time Netflix was a DVD-by-mail service. DVD-by-mail is really slow, so it was absolutely essential that at least one of this week’s DVDs was good enough to entertain you for your Friday night movie. Too many Fridays with only bad movies, and you’d surely unsubscribe. A good recommendation system was key.

[…]

Eventually though, Netflix moved online, and the cost of a bad recommendation was much less: just stop watching and switch to a new movie. […] Worse, as the story goes, Netflix noticed a pattern: the more hours people watch, the less likely they are to cancel.

[…]

My Netflix recommendations screen is no longer “Recommended for you,” it’s “New Releases,” and then “Trending Now,” and “Watch it again”.