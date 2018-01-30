Come sta Bob?

Sto leggendo, fra le altre cose, From Counterculture to Cyberculture.

Capitolo 5, si parla di the WELL.

If a company could sponsor an online “community”, and if it could convince its customers that they were engaging in social rather than economic activity, then they could increase customer allegiance and their own profits. Throughout the mid-1990s, many corporations, including the Microsoft Network and America Online, looked to the WELL to see how to pull this off. […] the executives of these companies tended to believe that it was digital technology rather than strong off-line, interpersonal networks or a shared countercultural idea set that made the establishment of community online possible.