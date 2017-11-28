Noi abbiamo Mattarella. O, ancora peggio, quello che tiene una lectio magistralis su Marconi – a gìnius! – o quella che parla dei migranti come “i nuovi partigiani” (sic).

Questa è la recensione di To Save Everything, Click Here: The Folly of Technological Solutionism di Evgeny Morozov di Toomas Hendrik Ilves, ex Presidente dell’Estonia.

Evgeny Morozov calls himself a ‘digital heretic,’ and he is right to do so. Against the reigning consensus—that there is a digital fix for every social and political problem, and that thanks to the technologies that we group together for convenience’s sake as the Internet, the brave new world of the future will be one of endless, limitless improvement in every realm of life—Morozov offers a sophisticated, eloquent, and definitive rebuttal. Technological ‘solutionism,’ he argues, is the romantic utopia of our age, and, like Communism or the free market fantasies of Reagan and Thatcher before it, it is one more god doomed to fail. In our ahistorical, gadget obsessed, and self-regarding age, Morozov’s skeptical, modest humanism will doubtless engender fierce resistance. But then, that is the tribute that self-delusion has always paid to reason. Voltairean in its lucidity, To Save Everything, Click Here is not just a brilliant book, it is a necessary one.

Entrambi usano Twitter (no, Mattarella immagino di no). Ma non è la stessa cosa.