Dear Hillary,

I like neither you, nor Bill.

But here’s one thing you should do.

You should ask women to donate to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s name.

Two great progressive magazines are backing this battle: Cosmopolitan and Glamour.

Oh, no, that’s “divisive”.

More than wearing purple for your concession speech?

And my corporate overlords… I mean, masters… I mean, sponsors.

My corporate sponsors would be unhappy. See, that’s why you lost.